First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.56.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of -21.59. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.5086343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

