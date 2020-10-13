Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $142.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -365.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

