Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Shares of FIVN opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,489.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

