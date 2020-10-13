Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Flex LNG stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flex LNG by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Flex LNG by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

