Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.57.
FRTA stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.51.
In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
