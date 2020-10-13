Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.57.

FRTA stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $943.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

