Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

