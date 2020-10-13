Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $26.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:BEN opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

