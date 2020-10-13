Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

