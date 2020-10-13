Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €94.85 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

ETR FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

