Frontier (FRONT) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00269428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.01498001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

