FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.55 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00032065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market cap of $345.12 million and $5.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.47 or 0.04833981 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001891 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

