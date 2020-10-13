Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

TSE:GAU traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.81. The company had a trading volume of 349,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,816. The company has a market cap of $403.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. The company has a current ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 26.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

