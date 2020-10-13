GameCredits Price Down 0.3% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $10,218.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00436991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002949 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,716,458 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

