General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.