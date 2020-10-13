General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,086,313. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

