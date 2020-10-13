General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit