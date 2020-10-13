General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

