Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €103.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.71 ($107.90).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €100.30 ($118.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €96.50 and its 200-day moving average is €83.81. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €101.10 ($118.94). The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.91.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

