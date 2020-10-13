Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 371,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

