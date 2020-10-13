Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY opened at $89.50 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.