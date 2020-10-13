Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY opened at $89.50 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

