Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.35. 23,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Global Payments by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,441,000 after acquiring an additional 569,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

