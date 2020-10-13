Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

