Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.22. The stock had a trading volume of 189,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.