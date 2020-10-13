Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $48.47 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

