Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,748 ($62.03) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,758.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,409.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

