Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $10.94 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

