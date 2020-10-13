Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

TV opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,778 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 5,466,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 117,386 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 756,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,945,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit