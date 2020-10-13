Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

TV opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,778 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 5,466,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 117,386 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 756,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,945,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

