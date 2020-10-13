Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

HAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. 10,795,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,081,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

