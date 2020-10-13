Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

HAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. 10,795,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,081,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit