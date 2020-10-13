Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

