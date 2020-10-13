Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,143. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

