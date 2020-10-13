Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $26.00 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

