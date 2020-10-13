HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.86.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

