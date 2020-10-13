HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.86.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit