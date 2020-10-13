Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €43.50 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.96 ($47.01).

DBAN stock opened at €33.55 ($39.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 10.97. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52-week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52-week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market capitalization of $504.73 million and a P/E ratio of 58.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.91.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

