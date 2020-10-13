HC Wainwright Upgrades Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.56.

EYPT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

