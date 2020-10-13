HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $158.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $723,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.