Head to Head Analysis: China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) & LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTMAQ)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $17.18 billion 0.42 $461.88 million $1.49 14.62 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.74

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 1 1 1 0 2.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H -8.38% -10.69% -2.56% LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

