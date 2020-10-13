Head-To-Head Contrast: MVB Financial (MVBF) and Its Peers

MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) is one of 302 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MVB Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 16.13% 13.29% 1.34% MVB Financial Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

37.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MVB Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 MVB Financial Competitors 4766 10140 6781 424 2.13

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given MVB Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.96 million $26.99 million 8.18 MVB Financial Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.42

MVB Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MVB Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

MVB Financial peers beat MVB Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and Internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 15 full-service banking branches and 11 mortgage offices. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

