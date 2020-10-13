Head-To-Head Review: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) versus Amistar (NASDAQ:AMTA)

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Amistar alerts:

This table compares Amistar and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 22.42% 49.69% 18.36%

This table compares Amistar and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lam Research $10.04 billion 5.45 $2.25 billion $15.95 23.64

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Amistar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amistar and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 2 23 0 2.92

Lam Research has a consensus target price of $374.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Lam Research’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Amistar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amistar has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lam Research beats Amistar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amistar Company Profile

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. In addition, the company offers Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; and Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, SP to address a range of wafer cleaning. Further, it provides Metryx mass metrology systems for high aspect ratio etch, conformal and ALD/sidewall deposition, horizontal processing, film density monitoring, carbon mask open, and wafer cleaning/polymer removal applications; and legacy products. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amistar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amistar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.