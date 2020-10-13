Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.45.

HQY opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after buying an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthequity by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after acquiring an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

