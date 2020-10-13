Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Analyst Recommendations for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

