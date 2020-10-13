Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.36 ($100.42).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €92.42 ($108.73) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

