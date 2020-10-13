Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.36 ($100.42).

FRA HEN3 opened at €92.42 ($108.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.76. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

