Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRI. Bank of America raised shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Herc by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

