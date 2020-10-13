Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.