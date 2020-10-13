Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,057. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.