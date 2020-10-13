Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $9.28 on Tuesday, hitting $339.00. 113,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,967. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

