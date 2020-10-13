Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL remained flat at $$7.93 during trading on Tuesday. 6,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $711.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.91.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.