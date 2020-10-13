Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,577.43. 79,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,427.95. The company has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

