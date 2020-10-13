Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,572.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,522.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,424.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

