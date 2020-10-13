Hollencrest Capital Management Has $678,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

TMO stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $471.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

